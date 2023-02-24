LISTEN: Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Everything to Everyone' EP

Ahead of filming the Mean Girls movie musical, Reneé Rapp has dropped the deluxe edition of her "Everything to Everyone" EP.

The new EP features the single "Bruises," which Rapp previously performed at concerts before its release. An extended version of the EP's title track was also included.

The standard EP was originally released in November of 2022, and features seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022.

Rapp is currently recording and preparing to film the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

Rapp can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here: