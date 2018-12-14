Hamilton
Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Very Early Version Of 'Helpless' from HAMILTON!

Dec. 14, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda has just released another demo recorded during the early days of Hamilton! Of the track, "This One's Mine", Miranda says: "I wrote this song about Eliza meeting Hamilton. I played it for my wife. She said, "Eh. It's good, but it doesn't feel like your final draft." I stormed off. HOW DARE SHE? An hour later, I wrote Helpless. She was right."

Listen below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Roman Banks Will Make Debut as First Evan Hansen of Color Today!
  • CATS Film To Feature 'Astonishing' Technology; Full Casting Revealed
  • Tamyra Gray Stops Performance of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND To Help Choking Audience Member
  • Breaking: St. Ann's Warehouse OKLAHOMA! Will Open at the Circle in the Square in Spring 2019
  • LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Demo For Washington's Death Song 'One Last Ride Reprise' From HAMILTON
  • Michelle Williams to Depart ONCE ON THIS ISLAND; Lea Salonga Returns Dec 27

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE