LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Very Early Version Of 'Helpless' from HAMILTON!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has just released another demo recorded during the early days of Hamilton! Of the track, "This One's Mine", Miranda says: "I wrote this song about Eliza meeting Hamilton. I played it for my wife. She said, "Eh. It's good, but it doesn't feel like your final draft." I stormed off. HOW DARE SHE? An hour later, I wrote Helpless. She was right."

Listen below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamiltonis the story of America then, as told by America now.

