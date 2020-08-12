LISTEN: Jonalyn Saxer Talks MEAN GIRLS, the CATS Movie and Baseball On BREAK A BAT!

Saxer has appeared on stage in MEAN GIRLS, BULLETS OVER BROADWAY, CATS and more.

Jonalyn Saxer steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 46 of Break a Bat!

You can listen to the episode here:

An original cast member of Mean Girls on Broadway, Saxer pulled the ultimate utility player duty for her Tony-nominated team. She did this as not only a key cog in the show's ensemble, but also as the understudy for three of the show's lead roles. These included Regina George, Cady Heron, and of course Karen Smith. Saxer would then go onto star as Karen in the show's First National Touring Production starting in 2019, and will continue to do so once live theatre resumes.

Saxer's Broadway career dates back to 2014, when she made her debut in Bullets Over Broadway, and her other Broadway credits include Honeymoon in Vegas, the CATS revival, and Holiday Inn. This episode is a lot of fun, as she and host Al Malafronte talk all things baseball and Broadway such as her leading roles in Mean Girls, the Miami Marlins' Coronavirus outbreak, the CATS movie, and Aroldis Chapman's record-setting fastballs. They even played some Baseball meets Broadway trivia in this week's edition of the 7th Inning Stretch!

