LISTEN: Iain Armitage Joins TAKE A BOW Podcast, Hosted by Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash

Take A Bow’s past exciting guests include, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ciara Renee and more.

Tony and Grammy-nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced this week's episode of TAKE A BOW. Iain Armirtage takes his bow in this week's episode of Take A Bow! The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen below!

Young Sheldon star and everyone's favorite theatre reviewer Iain Armitage, also known as Iain Loves Theatre, joins this week's episode (15) of Take A Bow! That's right, as broadway fans we're used to seeing Iain interviewing our favorite Broadway stars, but in this episode we get to hear from Iain himself! Iain shares his thrilling experiences as a theatre "critic", his favorite hobbies, meeting /working with his idols, and much more. This is an episode you won't want to miss!

Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ciara Renee, Joe Serafine, Caitlin Kinnunen, Anthony Rosenthal, Max von Essen, Taylor Trensch, Michael Ceveris, Analise Scarpaci, Josh Lamon, Jeremy Villas, and casting director Jen Rudin.

You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You