LISTEN: Barbara Barrie and Margot Zucker Mindich Chat with John Cullum and Barbara Zucker on New Podcast, BLINDED BY LOVE

Barbara Barrie, 89, is today officially releasing Blinded by Love, a new podcast hosted by the actress (Company, California Suite, The Killdeer, I Remember Mama, Significant Other), and her longtime friend, poet, business executive and community organizer, Margot Zucker Mindich, 85. Blinded by Love aims to share the rarely heard, honest, and often hysterical stories and experiences of people in their 70's, 80's and 90's in their own words.

In the most recent episode, Get Rid of the Change, Barbara and Margot sat down with acting legend John Cullum, 91 (Shenandoah, On the Twentieth Century, Urinetown). The result is a heartfelt and very funny conversation about what it takes to become a successful actor and keep at it over the decades. Cullum was featured in the New York Times in April in an article about the one-man show he recorded in 2020 during the Covid lockdown, John Cullum: Accidental Star.

The first full episode The Goats are Here! featured a conversation with master psychotherapist Barbara Zucker, 78, in which the three women shared their lifetime of perspective on dealing with the pandemic, handling rejection and Barbara's surprisingly hilarious description of the pros and cons of being defibrillated.

Other topics have included the advantages of being an older psychotherapist, visiting Zabar's after a year away, the Chauvin trial, old people's obsession with paying in exact change and Barbara Barrie's cohort of theatre majors at the University of Texas, which included Jayne Mansfield.

Future episodes will introduce guests with long lifetimes of engagement in civil rights issues, politics and other fields. Blinded by Love doesn't shy away from the hardships of old age, but it also challenges expectations about the creativity, humor and insight that come with longevity.