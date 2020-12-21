LES MISERABLES Sets West End Return Date For 29 May

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

The West End production of Les Misérables has announced plans to reopen in the West End without social distancing on 29 May.

This full-scale production will open after the current concert production closes, which is now playing at the Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Tickets for Les Miserables will go on sale form 10am on Tuesday 22nd December.

Casting has yet to be confirmed for the return engagement.

Les Miserables features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.