LES MISERABLES Sets West End Return Date For 29 May
Tickets for Les Miserables will go on sale form 10am on Tuesday 22nd December.
The West End production of Les Misérables has announced plans to reopen in the West End without social distancing on 29 May.
This full-scale production will open after the current concert production closes, which is now playing at the Sondheim Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.
Tickets for Les Miserables will go on sale form 10am on Tuesday 22nd December.
Casting has yet to be confirmed for the return engagement.
Curtain up 2021! The new production of Les Misérables returns to the Sondheim Theatre in May 2021. Tickets go on sale from 10am Tuesday 22nd December. pic.twitter.com/5dJtlmq05H- Les Misérables (@lesmisofficial) December 17, 2020
Les Miserables features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.
More Hot Stories For You
-
9 Adam Pascal Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Adam Pascal is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!...
VIDEO: Watch KINKY BOOTS With The Shows Must Go On
The Shows Must Go On is back this week with the smash hit musical, Kinky Boots! Starring Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly and written by the incredible...
Sophia Anne Caruso to Star in Netflix's THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL
Sophia Anne Caruso has joined the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig and also starring Sofia Wylie....
FOR CHRISTMAS SAKE!: THE MOVIE MUSICAL Starring Kalen Allen, Alex Newell, Mj Rodriguez and More Premieres Tonight
Actor, producer, singer, internet sensation and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” regular Kalen Allen is ready to spread even more holiday cheer with For Chr...
Betty Buckley Presents Virtual Student Concert To Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Tony Award Winner, Theatre Hall of Fame honoree, and legendary Broadway star Betty Buckley presents a Virtual Concert featuring the work of the stud...
Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's ALL THE GIRLS Album Set to be Released
PS CLASSICS will release All the Girls – the new album from Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert – on Friday, December 25 in digital and streaming formats....