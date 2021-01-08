LATEA & The Art Community Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in New Virtual ARt Exhibit and Online Series of Events

The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center and Teatro LATEA have joined in collaboration with NYU and Univision,to commemorate Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. with eMeLe-K's "Social Reckoning" exhibit. Part of a week-long multidisciplinary virtual festival of streamed events, curators Anderson Pilgrim and Alexis Mendoza, have assembled a group show observing the impact and influence that Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement had in reshaping the history and cultural heritage of the Americas and the world.

WHAT:

Art Talk with Miguel Trelles and exhibit curators, Alexis Mendoza, and Anderson Pilgrim

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - 7:00 PM EST

WHERE:

Teatro LATEA Word @

https://teatrolatea.org/

https://www.facebook.com/teatro.latea

"Now more than ever we have to unite as artists, as intellectuals, as humans. Our common purpose should be focused on making our society better for all. The "Social Reckoning" exhibit aims to bring attention to the importance and necessity of basic human rights. We welcome the opportunity of presenting art and the artists' approach to promote Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision of equality and justice for all, through nonviolence. The exhibition provides a common forum where people have the opportunity to learn and share ideas and experiences with one another."

--Alexis Mendoza, Artist, Writer & Independent Curator

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT:

Dr. King's dream, mission and legacy are celebrated through the creative expression of over 22 artists from NY, Latin America and abroad, with works in painting, sculpture, objects, video, drawing, printmaking. The show honors Dr. King's life and legacy celebrates Afro America's vast cultural heritage, but also addresses the present social unrest in America and tackles topics like human rights, immigration, and discrimination.

Streamed events will take place from January 14th to January 19, 2020

For viewing info and other streamed events: https://teatrolatea.org/

-Abrazo Interno Gallery:

Carla Armour, Diogenes Ballester, Tanda Francis, Michael Kelly Williams, Ademola Olugebefola, and TAFA

-Nelson Tamayo Gallery at Teatro LATEA:

Nelson Álvarez, Ed Andrade, Diego Anaya Pablo Caviedes, Wildriana de Jesús Paulino,

Franck de las Mercedes, Darwin Erazo, Alex "Fdez" Fernández, Julia Justo, Rafaela Luna, Yani Monzón, Naivy Pérez, Moses Ros, and José Luis Tejeda.