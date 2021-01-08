LATEA & The Art Community Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in New Virtual ARt Exhibit and Online Series of Events
Tune in Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 – 7:00 PM EST.
The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center and Teatro LATEA have joined in collaboration with NYU and Univision,to commemorate Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. with eMeLe-K's "Social Reckoning" exhibit. Part of a week-long multidisciplinary virtual festival of streamed events, curators Anderson Pilgrim and Alexis Mendoza, have assembled a group show observing the impact and influence that Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement had in reshaping the history and cultural heritage of the Americas and the world.
WHAT:
Art Talk with Miguel Trelles and exhibit curators, Alexis Mendoza, and Anderson Pilgrim
WHEN:
Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 - 7:00 PM EST
WHERE:
Teatro LATEA Word @
https://www.facebook.com/teatro.latea
"Now more than ever we have to unite as artists, as intellectuals, as humans. Our common purpose should be focused on making our society better for all. The "Social Reckoning" exhibit aims to bring attention to the importance and necessity of basic human rights. We welcome the opportunity of presenting art and the artists' approach to promote Martin Luther King, Jr.'s vision of equality and justice for all, through nonviolence. The exhibition provides a common forum where people have the opportunity to learn and share ideas and experiences with one another."
--Alexis Mendoza, Artist, Writer & Independent Curator
ABOUT THE EXHIBIT:
Dr. King's dream, mission and legacy are celebrated through the creative expression of over 22 artists from NY, Latin America and abroad, with works in painting, sculpture, objects, video, drawing, printmaking. The show honors Dr. King's life and legacy celebrates Afro America's vast cultural heritage, but also addresses the present social unrest in America and tackles topics like human rights, immigration, and discrimination.
Streamed events will take place from January 14th to January 19, 2020
For viewing info and other streamed events: https://teatrolatea.org/
-Abrazo Interno Gallery:
Carla Armour, Diogenes Ballester, Tanda Francis, Michael Kelly Williams, Ademola Olugebefola, and TAFA
-Nelson Tamayo Gallery at Teatro LATEA:
Nelson Álvarez, Ed Andrade, Diego Anaya Pablo Caviedes, Wildriana de Jesús Paulino,
Franck de las Mercedes, Darwin Erazo, Alex "Fdez" Fernández, Julia Justo, Rafaela Luna, Yani Monzón, Naivy Pérez, Moses Ros, and José Luis Tejeda.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking News: MEAN GIRLS Will Not Re-Open on Broadway
Another causality of the current pandemic. The Broadway production of Mean Girls has just announced that it will not reopen as a result of the contin...
Danny Burstein Pens Personal Essay Honoring Wife Rebecca Luker - ' You Just Knew She was a Special Human Being'
Danny Burstein has penned a personal essay reflecting on his 20-plus year marriage with Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker, who passed away this December ...
BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021....
Lashana Lynch to Play 'Miss Honey' in MATILDA Movie Musical
No Time to Die star, Lashana Lynch will step into the role of the kindly Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning musical Matil...
VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!
Check out this sneak peek from Isaac Mizrahi's next installment of ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE with special guest Jackie Hoffman!...
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman Calls for 'Detroit-Style' Bailout for Broadway
As rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues around the world, the theatre community is still anxiously awaiting news about a timeline the return of t...