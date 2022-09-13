Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LADY ADHD With Brittany Carney Announced At Caveat NYC

Featuring special guests Brittany Carney and Bonnie Mincu.

Sep. 13, 2022  

"LADY ADHD" leaps from the perpetual-motion mind of comedian, quirky genius, and overall rather loud person, Blaire Postman. "Imagine if all the open tabs on your computer from a weekend of spiraling down Wikipedia rabbit holes were then woven into a cogent and brutally funny theory about the brain, art, aging, Americana and The Self."

Part Stand Up, part Ted Talk, "LADY ADHD" combines Blaire's signature flip chart stand-up comedy pieces (yes, flip charts) with running commentary about her life with long-undiagnosed ADHD, and how the two inform each other.

STAY for the post-show "Hyper Happy Hour" featuring Q&A with different ADHD experts &/or interesting people. This month's guests: ADHD comedian/writer Brittany Carney, and ADHD Coach Bonnie Mincu - plus drink specials from Six Point Brewery.

Bonnie Mincu is an ADHD coaching pioneer, beginning her ADHD Coaching business, Thrive with ADD, in 2001. One of the first coaches to develop training for ADHD adults, Bonnie created tools and solutions to common ADHD challenges. She's been a speaker and presenter in many conferences, including her seminar on ADHD in the Workplace for NYU's Continuing Education Division. @thrivewithADD on Instagram

Brittany Carney began standup comedy in Washington, DC. She now lives in New York, where she regularly performs at the Comedy Cellar, Union Hall, and other clubs/alternative venues around the city. Her staff writing experience includes Season 2 of That Damn Michael Che on HBO Max and Season 2 of Teenage Euthenasia on Adult Swim. Her Comedy Central: Featuring set aired in February, 2021.

More information "LADY ADHD" or Blaire Postman's stand up comedy at www.ADHDComedy.com

TICKETING: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196578®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcaveat.nyc%2Fevents%2Flady-adhd-9-28-2022?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

**Proof of vaccination required for in-person attendance**

EVENT DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 28 2022:
Doors: 06:30PM Show: 07:00PM

Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Tickets $10 with code ADHD

21+ | This is a mixed seated/standing venue. Unless otherwise noted seats are first-come, first-served

No outside food or drink is allowed.

Caveat NYC

21a Clinton Street, New York, 10002

(212) 228 - 2100 | contact@caveat.nyc


