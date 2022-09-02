Krystina Alabado, Eden Espinosa, Robi Hager & More to Star in Jaime Lozano's ¡VIVA LA VIDA! at Lincoln Center

Composer-director Jaime Lozano will return to the David Rubenstein Atrium for special peek into the upcoming Broadway musical Frida, The Musical, about the life of famed artist Frida Kahlo.

On September 7 at 8:00pm, audiences are invited to enjoy a preview of select songs that fuse Mexican folk music with a lush, contemporary sound. With music by Jaime Lozano and lyrics by playwright Neena Beber, the Broadway-bound show-currently scheduled for 2024-portrays the artist in a new light.

Based on the book Intimate Frida by Isolda Pinedo Kahlo, Frida, The Musical celebrates the very real person behind her iconographic imagery, an original disruptor and influencer who redefined beauty, sexuality, and humanity in her time, and continues to inspire generations of new fans.

The show boasts an all-Mexican cast of Broadway artists, listed alphabetically below:

Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, Better Nate Than Ever)

Danny Bolero (In The Heights, Plaza Suite)

Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line, Children of Salt)

Eden Espinosa (Rent, Wicked)

Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Doctor Zhivago)

Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!)

Sylvia Sáenz (100 Days To Fall In Love, Betty en NY)

Mario Tadeo (Miss Saigon Ntal. Tour)

This event is free and open to the public. Seating and entry are first-come, first-served.

Performance Details:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:00pm

Lincoln Center Presents

¡Viva La Vida!

Songs from Frida, The Musical

David Rubenstein Atrium

Music by Jaime Lozano

Lyrics by Neena Beber

Spanish lyrics by Jaime Lozano

Arrangements by Jaime Lozano and Pavel Cal

Orchestrations by Jaime Lozano and Jesús Altamira

Music directed by Jaime Lozano

Projection Designer: Stefania Bulbarella

Associate Projection Designer: Alessandra Cronin

Producers: Kahlo Family, BTF Media, & Rick Miramontez