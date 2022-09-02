Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Krystina Alabado, Eden Espinosa, Robi Hager & More to Star in Jaime Lozano's ¡VIVA LA VIDA! at Lincoln Center

Krystina Alabado, Eden Espinosa, Robi Hager & More to Star in Jaime Lozano's ¡VIVA LA VIDA! at Lincoln Center

On September 7 at 8:00pm, audiences are invited to enjoy a preview of select songs that fuse Mexican folk music with a lush, contemporary sound.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Composer-director Jaime Lozano will return to the David Rubenstein Atrium for special peek into the upcoming Broadway musical Frida, The Musical, about the life of famed artist Frida Kahlo.

On September 7 at 8:00pm, audiences are invited to enjoy a preview of select songs that fuse Mexican folk music with a lush, contemporary sound. With music by Jaime Lozano and lyrics by playwright Neena Beber, the Broadway-bound show-currently scheduled for 2024-portrays the artist in a new light.

Based on the book Intimate Frida by Isolda Pinedo Kahlo, Frida, The Musical celebrates the very real person behind her iconographic imagery, an original disruptor and influencer who redefined beauty, sexuality, and humanity in her time, and continues to inspire generations of new fans.

The show boasts an all-Mexican cast of Broadway artists, listed alphabetically below:

Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, Better Nate Than Ever)

Danny Bolero (In The Heights, Plaza Suite)

Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line, Children of Salt)

Eden Espinosa (Rent, Wicked)

Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Doctor Zhivago)

Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!)

Sylvia Sáenz (100 Days To Fall In Love, Betty en NY)

Mario Tadeo (Miss Saigon Ntal. Tour)

This event is free and open to the public. Seating and entry are first-come, first-served.

Performance Details:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8:00pm

Lincoln Center Presents

¡Viva La Vida!

Songs from Frida, The Musical

David Rubenstein Atrium

Music by Jaime Lozano

Lyrics by Neena Beber

Spanish lyrics by Jaime Lozano

Arrangements by Jaime Lozano and Pavel Cal

Orchestrations by Jaime Lozano and Jesús Altamira

Music directed by Jaime Lozano

Projection Designer: Stefania Bulbarella

Associate Projection Designer: Alessandra Cronin

Producers: Kahlo Family, BTF Media, & Rick Miramontez

Ticketing information is available HERE.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Bebe Cave Cast in Lewis Cornay's DADDY ISSUES at Seven Dials PlayhouseBebe Cave Cast in Lewis Cornay's DADDY ISSUES at Seven Dials Playhouse
September 2, 2022

Actress and writer Bebe Cave (Victoria, ITV; Tale of Tales, Matteo Garrone; Great Expectations, Lionsgate) has been cast in Lewis Cornay’s one-hander Daddy Issues, which will premiere at Seven Dials Playhouse this October. 
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For EVERYBODY, Beginning Tonight at Alliance Theatre
September 2, 2022

The Alliance Theatre begins performances tonight, September 2, for its season opener, EVERYBODY, by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.   Check out rehearsal photos here!
Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Fall Adult Class Series Registration Now OpenBallet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Fall Adult Class Series Registration Now Open
September 2, 2022

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has announced registration is now open for Fall adult classes in Salsa, Ballet Fitness, Hip Hop, and Flamenco.
Broadway's Robi Hager Prepares For Industry Workshop Premiere Of LITTLE DUENDEBroadway's Robi Hager Prepares For Industry Workshop Premiere Of LITTLE DUENDE
September 2, 2022

Mexican-American musical theatre writer and performer Robi Hager (Broadway's Spring Awakening, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Bye Bye Birdie, Doctor Zhivago; National Tours of Fun Home and Spring Awakening) is preparing for the industry workshop premiere of his original musical Little Duende.
Indian Chamber Of Commerce Organise 'INDIA PHYSICAL LITERACY CONCLAVE 2022'Indian Chamber Of Commerce Organise 'INDIA PHYSICAL LITERACY CONCLAVE 2022'
September 2, 2022

Indian Chamber of Commerce organised a conclave 2022 on 'India Physical Literacy' to emphasise upon the importance of physical, psychological, social and cognitive health to encircle overall well-being.