Krystal Joy Brown to Perform Live Concert at The Residences at Worldwide Plaza to Benefit Food Bank For New York City

Sounds of the City will present Krystal Joy Brown at The Residences at Worldwide Plaza in an exciting live outdoor concert to benefit Food Bank For New York City, Friday May 22nd. Composer Larry O'Keefe will music direct. Krystal currently stars as Eliza in Hamilton on Broadway. Larry is the composer of musicals such as Legally Blonde, Batboy and Heathers.

Krystal will perform two live concerts for the residents of Worldwide Plaza and the neighboring buildings in the beautiful garden of Sounds of the City, floating seven stories above midtown. Residents and surrounding neighbors are invited to attend via their windows, safe from contact with Covid-19, enjoying one of the first live concerts for a large audience since the New York lockdown began two months ago. Non-residents are invited to join via Instagram live through @krystaljoybrown.

TUNE IN:

Friday, May 22nd

6:15pm EST & 7:15pm EST

Instagram Live - @krystaljoybrown

Food Bank has been working to end food poverty in our five boroughs for over 36 years. As the city's largest hunger-relief organization, they employ a multifaceted approach centered on helping low-income New Yorkers overcome their circumstances and achieve greater independence.

Before COVID-19, an estimated 1.2 million New Yorkers were already struggling with food insecurity. The pandemic has magnified these inequities, and thousands more New Yorkers are facing hunger - many for the first time - amid this unprecedented circumstance. Since the crisis, Food Bank For New York City has seen an extreme rise in need for food and other resources, and our city's soup kitchens and food pantries are seeing a 50% increase in visitors.

As the city's largest hunger relief organization, Food Bank For New York City is on the ground and their trucks on the road ensuring that the most vulnerable New Yorkers are provided meals, especially during this crisis. People out of work, vulnerable seniors, and families with children are turning to soup kitchens and food pantries during this challenging time - many for the first time. Since the start of their emergency response, Food Bank has provided more than 15 million meals - and counting -across the five boroughs.

For more information, please visit Soundsofthecity.org/foodbank

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You