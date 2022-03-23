Krysta Rodriguez Joins New Romantic Comedy OUT OF ORDER

Krysta Rodriguez has joined the cast of the new romantic comedy Out of Order.

Deadline reports that Rodriguez will join Brooke Shields, Brandon Routh, and Sam Huntington in the new film. The film is now shooting in New York City.

Routh will lead the film as an unsuccessful lawyer who is on a mission to win back his model girlfriend while also trying to win the most challenging case of his career. Huntington will play his best friend and co-worker. Shields will portray the high-powered attorney leading a case against Sue, who will be played by Rodriguez.

The film will also feature Tao Okamoto, Luis Guzmán, Sandra Bernhard and Asher Grodman.

Krysta Rodriguez recently starred as Megara in the Public Works presentation of Hercules, the musical adaptation of the Disney animated film at The Public Theater's Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

She starred in Seared by Theresa Rebeck at Williamstown Theater Festival. Rodriguez played 'Anita' in the National Symphony Orchestra production of West Side Story at The Kennedy Center and was previously seen in Rebeck's play What We're Up Against Off-Broadway opposite Skyler Astin for The Women's Project. On television, Rodriguez is best known from her scene-stealing turn on the second season of NBC's "Smash" as fan-favorite Ana Vargas.

Rodriguez was a standout in the Hollywood Bowl production of A Chorus Line, in which the Hollywood Reporter singled her out as the "Broadway pro whose delivery is so powerful she easily fills the cavernous Bowl, leading the cast to a cathartic crescendo." Other television credits include the NBC series "Trial & Error" opposite John Lithgow and recurring roles on "Quantico," "Younger," "Chasing Life," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Married," and "Gossip Girl." She can recently be seen portraying the role of Ms. Crumble in the Netflix series, "Daybreak."

