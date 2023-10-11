Kimberly Akimbo 2-LP Vinyl Edition to be Released in January

Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in a special vinyl edition on January 12, 2024. The 2 LP set features translucent sea blue vinyl, complete lyrics, color photography and liner notes by Washington Post theater writer Peter Marks. The album hit #2 on Billboard's “Cast Album” chart when it was released in CD, digital and streaming formats earlier this year. The recording was produced by Jeanine Tesori, John Clancy, and David Stone, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer. Listen to the album, order the CD, or pre-order the vinyl at https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/KimberlyLPPR

Winner of more 2023 Tony Awards than any other show, Kimberly Akimbo was named “Best Musical” by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, the Drama Desk Awards, the Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards. It is also the winner of four additional Tony Awards: “Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical” (Victoria Clark), “Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical” (Bonnie Milligan), “Best Score” (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and “Best Book” (David Lindsay-Abaire).

With her win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori became the only female composer in history to win two Tony Awards for “Best Score.”

The “sublime cast” (New York Times) of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Tony Award nominee Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Kimberly Akimbo, which is about to enter its 2nd year on Broadway, opened to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2021. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

Kimberly Akimbo is produced by David Stone, Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick. Featuring book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, and based on the critically-acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings – building a library of over 200 records over the past 23 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway's brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band's Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights, and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O'Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group. GhostlightRecords.com

Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording – Track Listing

DISC 1

1. Skater Planet

2. Hello, Darling

3. Make a Wish

4. Anagram

5. Better

6. Hello, Darling #2

7. Father Time

8. Happy for Her

9. This Time

DISC 2

1 How to Wash a Check

2. Good Kid

3. Hello, Baby

4. Skater Planet (Reprise)

5. Our Disease

6. The Inevitable Turn

7. Now

8. How to Wash a Check (Reprise)

9. Before I Go

10. Great Adventure