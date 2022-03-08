Keri René Fuller and Hana Stewart to Join SIX on Broadway

The Broadway production of SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will welcome Keri René Fuller in the role of Jane Seymour and alternate Hana Stewart to the cast. Keri René Fuller will begin Monday, March 14 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) while Abby Mueller takes a medical leave of absence. Hana Stewart will serve as an alternate for the Broadway cast now through April 10.

Keri René Fuller's (Jane Seymour) Broadway credits include Broadway: Jagged Little Pill (Swing) and Waitress (Francine, Jenna u/s). She also appeared as Grizabella in the tour of Cats. TV: "Law & Order: SVU" (Snowflake). Regional: [title of show] (Heidi); Murder Ballad (Sara); Les Miserables (Eponine); Lizzie Borden (Lizzie); A Chorus Line ("Maggie); Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Helena), Titus Andronicus (Lavinia), The Winter's Tale (Perdita). Endless love and thanks to my family, CGF, and this entire team.

Hana Stewart (Alternate) has been in the West End production of SIX for over two years and is delighted to be making her Broadway debut with the show. Hana has represented SIX at West End Live, The Show Must Go On and The Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund concerts. She has also starred in feature film Brighton with CK Films, which can be streamed now on Amazon Prime.

The Broadway cast currently features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr through March 13, and Joy Woods as Catherine Parr beginning March 14. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting."

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

For performances through April 30, 2022, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. For full policy details, click here.

To learn more about Broadway's commitment to a safe and responsible return for our audience, visit www.broadwaybrighter.com.

SIX will launch the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre March 29 to July 3, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center September 20 to October 2, 2022. SIX is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.