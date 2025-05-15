Kennedy Center Workers Move to Unionize Amid Trump Administration Shake-Up

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A group of more than 90 employees at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced on Thursday that they are seeking to unionize in response to sweeping changes implemented by the Trump administration, the New York Times reports.

The workers - spanning departments such as programming, education, marketing, fundraising, and public relations - have formed the Kennedy Center United Arts Workers. In a public statement, they cited concerns over "partisan interference in programming," the dismantling of essential departments, and job insecurity following the dismissal of nearly 40 staff members.

"We demand transparent and consistent terms for hiring and firing, a return to ethical norms, freedom from partisan interference in programming, free speech protections and the right to negotiate the terms of our employment..." the statement read.

The union drive, backed by the United Automobile Workers (UAW), adds to growing unrest at the Kennedy Center. Tensions have increased since Trump replaced the institution’s bipartisan board with his own appointees and named himself chairman in February.

UAW representatives filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of the workers on Thursday.

“This is a ground up, worker-led effort aimed at improving transparency and working conditions,” said Tim Smith, a director at the UAW. “We’re proud to have their back as they work towards a union election.”

The Trump administration has defended its actions at the Kennedy Center as necessary financial reforms. In March, President Trump requested $257 million in federal funding for capital repairs and operational expenses at the center, a request that remains under consideration in Congress. Richard Grenell, appointed by Trump as the Kennedy Center’s president, has led recent cost-cutting efforts, including the downsizing of the Social Impact initiative, which aimed to expand access to the arts and support underrepresented artists.

Critics argue that the financial concerns are overstated and that the recent changes serve a political agenda. While the Kennedy Center’s endowment remains modest at $163 million, recent fundraising efforts have been strong and operations have been stable in recent years.

The leadership changes and program cuts have sparked backlash in the arts community. A planned engagement of the musical Hamilton was canceled in protest, and cast members of Les Misérables are reportedly planning to boycott a gala performance in June expected to be attended by President Trump.

Trump previously expressed that he was questioning the use of union labor at the Center, speaking both about Equity Actors, and IATSE workers - stating "they wanted $30,000 to move a piano. So you can't have that. We're going to fix it up."