Trump Administration Proposes $257 Million Boost for Kennedy Center Renovations Amid Arts Cuts

Donald Trump is backing a massive $257 million federal funding package for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, more than six times its typical annual support.

According to the New York Times, the funding is part of a larger Republican-led reconciliation bill currently making its way through Congress, which Trump has nicknamed his “one big beautiful bill.”

According to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the Kennedy Center funding was specifically requested by the president, who took over as chairman of the Center’s board earlier this year following a sweeping leadership overhaul.

Trump, who has frequently criticized the building’s condition, has described the Center as being in “tremendous disrepair.” At a March board meeting, he lamented the Center’s 2019 expansion and suggested the I-beams flanking the iconic building be covered in “incredible stone, probably marble.”

The proposed budget includes $242 million for capital repairs and restoration, along with $7.7 million for maintenance and security and $7.2 million for administrative expenses.

While the Trump administration insists the investment reflects the president’s deep appreciation for the arts, the proposal has raised eyebrows across the aisle, particularly as it arrives alongside calls to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and pull funding from other cultural initiatives.

Representative Chellie Pingree (D-ME), a longtime advocate for the arts and ranking member of the House subcommittee overseeing the NEA, called the Kennedy Center funding “exorbitant.” She sent a letter to Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell demanding a breakdown of how the funds would be used and expressing concern over potential political motivations behind the spending.

“While I appreciate the need for capital improvements, we need transparency,” Pingree said. “This money must serve artists and audiences, not bankroll loyalty projects under the guise of cultural investment.”

Since the Trump-appointed leadership took over earlier this year, the Kennedy Center has dismissed around 40 staffers and announced broad plans to reshape its programming, though few specifics have been released.

Trump is expected to headline a June fundraiser and performance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center. Sponsorship levels for the event range from $100,000 to $2 million and include photo opportunities with the president.

The Kennedy Center has declined to comment on the funding proposal.