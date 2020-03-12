Kennedy Center Suspends Performances, Closes To Public Through March 31

The John. F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts has closed to the public and announced a cancellation of events amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read their statement below:

"The Kennedy Center's highest priority is the health and well-being of all our patrons, artists, volunteers, and staff. In conformance with the specific public health recommendations issued by D.C. Health and Mayor Bowser, and due to the increasing threat of COVID-19, all public performances and events scheduled at the Kennedy Center through March 31 will be canceled effective Friday, March 13.

Until further notice, the Kennedy Center campus and its facilities will be closed to visitors, however, administrative staff will be on hand to continue basic business operations. The restaurant, café, and other food service will also be closed due to canceled performances. Kennedy Center programmers are exploring options for rescheduling artists and productions for a future date where possible.

The following events on Thursday, March 12, will continue as scheduled:

Shear Madness

Millennium Stage

Forté - A film by David Donnelly

Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter stated: "While this is an extraordinarily difficult decision to suspend all performances and activity throughout the month of March, it is the right thing to do to protect the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, and staff. Kennedy Center leadership has taken swift action and will do our part to help in the serious containment efforts called for by our city's and country's top government officials and medical experts."

The Kennedy Center is committed to providing the utmost flexibility for our patrons in light of these circumstances. Ticket holders for performances scheduled to take place between March 13 and March 31 have the following options:

Exchange your tickets for a future date or alternate show (where possible)

Donate your tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value

Exchange your tickets for a Kennedy Center gift certificate, or

Receive a full refund for the value of the ticket and associated fees

Kennedy Center Box Office agents will be ready to accommodate individual patrons' needs. However, due to anticipated volume, we ask for your patience as we address each and every case. For assistance, please contact the Box Office at 202-416-8540 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily or email BoxOffice-AdvanceSales@Kennedy-Center.org."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You