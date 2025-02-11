Kelly Rowland Encouraged Destiny's Child Bandmate Michelle Williams to Return to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After six years, Michelle Williams is back on Broadway in Death Becomes Her. On the Jennifer Hudson Show, the performer credited her friend and former bandmate Kelly Rowland for encouraging her to take the role, despite her initial trepidation.

"Our relationship might have been threatened if I didn't do this show," Williams joked, also giving a shout-out to her cousin Britney and producer Jawn Murray, among others. "I was kind of nervous about getting back out there after six years of not being on Broadway. It was like 'Well, this has been on your vision board...Go and do it.' I'm so glad to have had that encouragement."

She also shared her experience of Destiny's Child bandmates Rowland and Beyoncé attending a performance of the show whom she called her "anchor." "I would rather be performing with them if I'm going to be performing at all. They're just so strengthening," she said, clarifying that she does love performing on Broadway as well. Also in the interview, Hudson proposes the idea for a Destiny's Child musical, which piques Williams' interest. Watch the interview now.

Death Becomes Her stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not!