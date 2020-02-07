Kelli O'Hara, Laura Benanti, and Megan Hilty Will Launch New 'Diamond Series' At Feinstein's/54 Below

Kelli O'Hara, Laura Benanti, and Megan Hilty will perform as part of Feinstein's/54 Below's new Diamond Series, featuring concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners.

To ensure an intimate, comfortable and never to-be-forgotten experience, seating will be limited.

Guests will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of Feinstein's/54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

Kelli O'Hara, May 12 - 17, 8:30PM

Tony Award® winner Kelli O'Hara brings her glorious voice, irresistible stage appeal, and radiant personality to Broadway's Supper Club with an evening of songs from the Great White Way, her celebrated career, and favorites from her personal repertoire. Hailed by the London Sunday Times as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen," Kelli O'Hara is one of the theater's most sought-after and acclaimed leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically lauded revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical before she reprised the role in the West End and Tokyo to rave reviews. Most recently, she starred in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate, garnering her 7th Tony Award nomination.

Laura Benanti, June 23 - 28, 8:30PM

The "glamorously witty" (Associated Press) Laura Benanti makes her long-anticipated return to Feinstein's/54 Below as a part of the exclusive Diamond Series. A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has been hailed by The New York Times for her "effortless" vocals, and by the New York Post for her ability to "whip up laughs out of thin air." She has appeared in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," and "Younger." She is starring opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth, as well as opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.

Megan Hilty, July 28 - August 2, 8:30PM

Join us for an intimate evening with Megan Hilty in her Feinstein's/54 Below debut. The beloved star of stage and screen brings her powerful voice and sparkling personality to a show that will feature an eclectic setlist ranging from Broadway hits to country classics and everything in between. Already a fan favorite for her portrayal of Glinda in Wicked and Doralee Rhodes in Dolly Parton's 9 to 5: The Musical, Hilty became known to theater fans worldwide as triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash." Most recently, she starred as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's original movie Patsy & Loretta earning a Critics Choice Award Nomination for her performance. In 2016, her performance in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off earned her nominations for the Tony®, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards.

For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com/Diamond. Tickets, starting at $300, include the cost of dinner, the concert, tax and tip. Additional alcoholic beverages are billed separately. Club 54 members can order tickets in advance for Kelli O'Hara on February 10; for Laura Benanti on March 16; and for Megan Hilty on April 13. Tickets will be available to the general public for Kelli O'Hara on February 25; and for Laura Benanti and Megan Hilty at a later date TBA.

Additionally, Feinstein's/54 Below is partnering with Audience Rewards® to make tickets for the Diamond Series available to its membership prior to going on sale to the general public. Tickets for Kelli O'Hara's show will be available to Audience Rewards members during an exclusive presale period from February 18 to 24. Audience Rewards is the Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™. It's a standing ovation for ticket buyers. Members earn valuable ShowPoints every time they buy tickets to participating theatrical productions, live entertainment, and more. Members save money by redeeming ShowPoints for free tickets to the events they love or, even better, securing unique experiences and merchandise exclusively curated for Audience Rewards members.

Now in its eighth year, Feinstein's/54 Below continues to delight Broadway fans with its diverse line-up of shows and performers, including musical acts from the worlds of Broadway, popular music, and beyond. The Diamond Series will expand on the current programming to create one-of-a-kind experiences for its audiences that will provide access to their favorite artists.





