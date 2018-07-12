Kelli O'Hara Earns Emmy Nomination, Says She is 'Grateful (and in Shock)'

This morning, Broadway's Kelli O'Hara received her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series for her role as Katie Bonner in "The Accidental Wolf".

Written/Directed by Tony Award nominee Arian Moayed of Waterwell Films, Season One of "The Accidental Wolf" debuted in November 2017, exclusively at www.TheAccidentalWolf.com with additional episodes released at the end of 2017. Production is currently underway for Season Two.

O'Hara reacted to the nomination telling BroadwayWorld, ""I'm so grateful (and in shock) to have my first Emmy nomination and even more proud that it's for Katie in 'The Accidental Wolf.' Arian Moayed gave her to me."

One evening, Katie, a Manhattan mother and wife, receives a desperate call from a stranger named Zuhair, location unknown, pleading for her to save him and his pregnant wife, Tala. Zuhair's final words to Katie are a plea that Tala is alive and needs help. This phone call emboldens Katie to begin an endless and international search to find Tala at all costs to her family, her sanity and her beliefs.

Available in North America and the United Kingdom, "The Accidental Wolf" debuts the inaugural season of its multi-season thriller on its own unique, immersive website. Featuring 36 Tony Nominations among its cast and creative, including Reed Birney, Raúl Castillo, John Ellison Conlee, Brandon J. Dirden, Mike Doyle, Kathryn Erbe, Jayne Houdyshell, Judith Ivey, Amy Landecker, Ben McKenzie, Laurie Metcalf, Sahr Ngaujah, Denis O'Hare, Sarah Steele, Raymond Anthony Thomas, Erin Wilhelmi, and Frank Wood, among others. Music by Bill Sherman, Sound Design by Matt Shane, and Editing by Andrew Leven.

Kelli O'Hara's credits include The King and I (Tony winner), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony, OCC noms.). Broadway: The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, DD, Drama League, OCC noms.), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, DD, DL, OCC, Fred Astaire Award noms.), The Pajama Game (Tony, DD, OCC noms.), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, Jekyll & Hyde. Metropolitan Opera: The Merry Widow. Off Broadway/concerts: My Fair Lady, Carousel (Avery Fisher Hall/NY Philharmonic); Far From Heaven, My Life With Albertine (Playwrights Horizons); King Lear (Public); Bells Are Ringing (Encores!). Film: Sex and the City 2. TV: "Peter Pan Live!," "Blue Bloods," "Numb3rs," "The Kennedy Center Honors," PBS live appearances. Solo albums: Always, Wonder in the World (Ghostlight Records).

"The Accidental Wolf" is Produced by Waterwell Films, under the leadership of Damon Owlia and Arian Moayed, in Association with Gregory Franklin (Franklin Theatrical Group) and Jayne Baron Sherman (Mom's Money Production).

Waterwell Films is an art-house studio that develops and produces a wide variety of original content for film, television and digital. Waterwell Films uses the moving image to share stories that challenge assumptions, foster connection and celebrate the beauty of our experience in all its heartbreak and joy. Waterwell Films' upcoming slate includes Passage, Dr/X, Switch, Wyoming, Coyotes, Dumb Luck, VA Hospital, The Getaway, Drift, $1300, and PR.

The 70th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17, beginning at 8:00pmET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles