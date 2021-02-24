KeKe Palmer, Matt Bomer, Aaron Tveit, Okieriete Onaodowan and More to Star in New Audible Original Comedy Podcasts

Audible Inc. today announced two new scripted Audible Original comedy podcasts produced via its ongoing collaboration with Broadway Video Enterprises, including Hit Job, a high-concept workplace comedy, and Hot White Heist, a queer action comedy that turns the heist genre on its head. These new projects, along with additional titles currently in development from Fred Armisen; Drew Tarver and Gilli Nissim; Chloe Fineman, Dan Robert, and Starlee Kine; Chris Redd and Will Stephen; Max Silvestri and Leah Beckmann; and Billy Kimball, will be available as part of the Audible Plus catalog.

Hit Job, starring Keke Palmer (Hustlers) and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), is set to premiere on April 22 with 12 episodes and is created and written by Eric Cunningham (The Drew Barrymore Show) and co-written by Lauren Gurganous (Mr. Mayor) and Achilles Stamatelaky (Broad City), who also serves as director. The series features a renowned ensemble including Max Greenfield, Natasha Lyonne, Mikey Day, Naomi Ekperigin, Matt Bomer, Michelle Collins, Brooke Shields, Bobby Moynihan, Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Tabitha Brown, Tom Bergeron, John Lutz and Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan. Hit Job follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: "Do Bad Things for Good Reasons." Joining forces with her awkward tech nerd of a coworker Geo (Davidson), she unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals. Having a killer job suddenly takes on a whole new meaning.

Hot White Heist, slated to premiere June 17 with six half-hour episodes, will star Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) along with an ensemble of openly queer performers, including Cynthia Nixon, Abbi Jacobson, Jane Lynch, Margaret Cho, Bianca Del Rio, MJ Rodriguez, Shannon Woodward, Stephanie Beatriz, John Cameron Mitchell, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bailey, Peppermint, Brian McCook as Katya Zamolodchikova, and Tony Kushner. The series is written, created and produced by Adam Goldman and directed by Alan Cumming, who will also serve as producer with Club Cumming Productions and make a voice cameo. Hot White Heist follows a group of queer contemporaries across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum as they attempt the stickiest heist in history, stealing the U.S. government's supply of the most valuable substance from some of history's greatest minds-with the hopes of making money on the black market and buying an island for a new queer paradise. Or, more simply, a sperm bank heist.

Hit Job and Hot White Heist are executive produced by Broadway Video's Britta von Schoeler and produced by Mark Valdez. The creative team and crew on Hot White Heist are composed of predominately queer talent.

"The masterminds at Broadway Video continue to create amazingly original series that have our listeners laughing non-stop," said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. "These exceptionally funny and smart storylines paired with rosters of distinguished voices are audio entertainment at its best."

"With 2 projects set for release and 8 in development, our slate with Audible continues to grow. The collaboration and medium allow us to work with talented creators telling stories from new perspectives. We love Hit Job and Hot White Heist for that reason. Plus, producing them during the pandemic provided some much needed levity. We hope they'll do the same for Audible's growing listening audience," said Britta von Schoeler, President, Broadway Video Enterprises.

Keke Palmer commented, "We could all benefit from a little laughter right now and Hit Job is certain to deliver some thrills and chills too. Audible is the perfect home for this outrageous series."

"When you listen to Hit Job, you might remember what it was like to work in an office, but you definitely won't be able to relate to what happens at this workplace. At least I hope not," said Pete Davidson.

Alan Cumming contributed, "I have worked for Audible as a performer and writer many times, but I'm really excited to be making my directorial debut with Hot White Heist, Adam Goldman's hilarious, witty, and biting script, and to be bringing together so many friends from my LGBTQ+ family to be in it!"

Bowen Yang said, "It's been a very special honor to lead the cast of Hot White Heist and act alongside queer performers whom I've admired so much. The series will be a funny, caper-y thrill to listen to when it debuts during Pride 2021. I'd like to take this opportunity to announce that I am gay!"

These titles will join the slate of audio-only scripted original comedy series to come from the Audible and Broadway Video collaboration, including New York Times Audio Fiction Best-Seller Escape from Virtual Island starring Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin and Paula Pell; New York Times Audio Fiction Best-Seller Heads Will Roll starring Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, featuring Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep and Peter Dinklage; 64th Man, starring John Cena and Anna Chlumsky; and Holiday Greetings from Sugar and Booze starring Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph.

Audible Plus, announced in 2020, is an all-you-can-listen service, providing access to an array of Audible Originals, audiobooks, and podcasts that span genres, lengths, and formats, which can be streamed instantly or downloaded for offline listening. Audible Plus allows members greater selection through unlimited access to a robust catalog, in addition to Audible's new offering of tens of thousands of podcasts, now available free to members and non-members alike. Audible Premium Plus members will also have access to the constantly expanding Audible Plus catalog in addition to one credit per month which can be used for any piece of content outside the Plus catalog, regardless of price or length.

For more information on these titles, please visit www.audible.com/upcomingoriginals.