Kathleen Chalfant Will Lead TREE CONFESSIONS on Governors Island

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This Is Not A Theatre Company will premiere Tree Confessions starring Kathleen Chalfant on Governors Island this 21 and 22 of June at 10:00, 11:00, 2:00, and 3:00.

Trees talk! In a landmark study, a scientist learned everything about how trees communicate. — Or did she? One tree tells the story of what really happened, reminding us that human beings and plants live in one interconnected ecosystem. Presenting the world's first play told entirely from the point of view of a tree. To experience this site-specific audio play, find a tree near you, sit under it (or nearby), press play, and listen to the tree's confessions.

Tree Confessions had its world premiere in the “Beuys for Future” international exhibit at the Gallery for Sustainable Art in Berlin in the spring of 2021, and has been performed at the Edinburgh, Brighton, Camden, Melbourne, Greater Manchester, Hamilton, Singapore, Sydney, and Philadelphia Fringe festivals and the Nepal International Theatre Festival, where it received rave reviews. It was translated into Spanish and had its Spanish-language premiere at the International Theatre Festival of Buenos Aires in March of 2023 with additional performances in March of 2024 at the Jardín Botanico. Tree Confessions comes to Governors Island for its US premiere in both its English and Spanish versions.

How much: the performance is free

How long: 35 minutes

What you need to bring: a fully-charged cell phone and earbuds

How to get there: The Governors Island ferry schedule is here. On weekends, the ferry is free before 11 AM, then costs $5 round trip. You can reach Nolan Park by walking for about 10 minutes on a paved road from Soissons Landing or Yankee Pier.

Accessibility: Chairs are available for those who need them. Bathroom trailers or indoor restrooms are available a short walk away from the house. Bathrooms include at least one all-gender stall and are wheelchair accessible. Please reach out to Megan at info@supergeographics.org with any other access questions. Tree Confessions is written by Jenny Lyn Bader, directed by Erin B. Mee, and stars Kathleen Chalfant in the title role. Confesiones de un arbol is written by Jenny Lyn Bader, directed by Erin B. Mee, and translated and performed by Vera Czemerinsky.

This Is Not a Theatre Company creates site-based, immersive, multi-sensory, participatory dance-theatre that can be smelled, touched, and tasted as well as seen and heard. This theatre is not something to passively consume, but to co-create. With each production, This Is Not a Theatre Company asks the audience to perceive the world in new ways, to empathize in new ways, and to practice creativity. Visit www.ThisIsNotaTheatreCompany.com.