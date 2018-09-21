Katharine McPhee Shares Her Version of A STAR IS BORN

Following on the heels of the Muppets version of the A STAR IS BORN trailer, Katherine McPhee is sharing a SMASH inspired take on the highly-anticipated film's trailer. The film, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, is a remake of the 1937 film of the same. In a tweet simply titled "A Star is Born 2012," McPhee shared a video of scenes of her character in SMASH, Karen Cartwright, with Marilyn director Derek Wills. See the video below!

a star is born (2012) pic.twitter.com/QBDuMPPiZ2 - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) September 21, 2018

In this new take on the tragic love story, Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

In addition to playing Ally, Gaga performs original songs in the film, which she wrote with Cooper and a handful of artists, including Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell andMark Ronson. All the music is original and was recorded live.

The film, also directed by Cooper, will be released in the US on October 5th.

Smash ran on NBC from 2012 to 2013, dramatizing the ins and outs of MAKING IT big in the theater. It starred many Broadway stars including Megan Hilty, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Brian d'Arcy James, Will Chase, Andy Mientus, Jeremy Jordan, and Krysta Rodriguez.

