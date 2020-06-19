Kate Shindle Voted to Remain President of Actors Equity Association
Election results are in! Actors Equity Association members have voted and Kate Shindle will remain the National President of the organization. Dee Hoty will serve as Eastern Regional Vice President and Kelley Faulkner as Central Regional Vice President.
Eastern Principal Counsilors include: Victoria Clark, Michele L. Pawk, Kellie Overbey, Michele Ragusa, Claire Karpen, Jeffrey Omura, Richard Topol, Bobby Moreno, Robert Stanton and Nancy Slusser.
Actors' Equity Association, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its Members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks
