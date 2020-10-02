Kate Baldwin, Marsha Mason and More Join Keen Company's KEEN AFTER HOURS

Tune in to Keen After Hours every Monday night at 6:30pm.

Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced additional guests for Keen After Hours.



New this season, Keen After Hours connects audiences with luminaries of the theatre world, every Monday night at 6:30pm on Keen Company's website and Facebook page. Team Keen and a special guest will discuss their careers, their artistic process, and take questions from the audience. Next up is Kate Baldwin (October 5th), followed by Marsha Mason (October 19th), and John-Andrew Morrison & Jasminn Johnson (October 26th).



Keen After Hours is free and open to all. Monday October 12th will offer a special KEEN AFTER HOURS: Hear/Now Launch Party with Keen's '20-'21 playwrights Pearl Cleage, Kate Cortesi, finkle, James Anthony Tyler, and Melissa Li & Kit Yan.

Kate Baldwin starred opposite both Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters in the Tony-winning revival of Hello Dolly!, garnering accolades for her sparkling humor and soaring voice. She was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her performance as Irene Molloy. Her starring role in the Broadway revival of Yip Harburg's and Burton Lane's hit classic musical Finian's Rainbow drew Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, and put her on the map as "a real musical theatre star" (New York Post). She received a Drama Desk Award nomination for her role as Jen in Keen Company's 20th Anniversary revival of Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald's John & Jen. She starred as Sandra Bloom in Big Fish on Broadway, and earned accolades and a Drama Desk Award nomination for her work as Leslie Lyntonn Benedict in Giant at The Public Theater. Off Broadway, she drew raves in Songbird (59E59) and a Lortel Award nomination for her work in Superhero (Second Stage). Kate has brought her acclaimed solo show to concert venues throughout the country, most recently the Broadway Relief Project at Open Jar Studios in NYC.



Marsha Mason has received four Academy Award nominations for her roles in the films The Goodbye Girl, Cinderella Liberty, Only When I Laugh and Chapter Two. She has been the recipient of two Golden Globe Awards for her film roles and an Emmy Award nomination for her role on "Frasier." Her other TV credits include "The Middle," "The Good Wife," "Madam Secretary," and "Grace & Frankie." Broadway roles include Impressionism with Jeremy Irons, Steel Magnolias, The Night of the Iguana, The Good Doctor, King Richard III, and Cactus Flower. Off-Broadway she co-starred in the world premiere of Terrence McNally's Fire and Air at Classic Stage. Regionally she has starred in All's Well That Ends Well at Shakespeare in Washington, DC, A Doll's House at ACT in San Francisco, Arms and the Man at Old Globe Theatre in San Diego and Watch on the Rhine at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. She has directed Chapter Two and Steel Magnolias at the Bucks County Playhouse, the first female An Act of God with Paige Davis at the Arizona Theatre Company and the world premiere of Tennessee Williams's Talisman Roses starring Amanda Plummer at the Tennessee Williams Festival in Provincetown. Marsha was Associate Director with Jack O'Brien for the Roundabout Theater's production of All My Sons on Broadway. Marsha divides her home between New York City and Connecticut.



John-Andrew Morrison most recently appeared with Keen Company in Blues for an Alabama Sky with Jasminn Johnson. His performance garnered him an Outer Critics Circle Honor for Outstanding Featured Actor as well as a nomination for the inaugural Antonyo Awards. He was previously seen Off-Broadway in A Strange Loop at Playwrights Horizons, (World Premiere co-production with Page 73; original cast recording; and best featured actor nomination AUDELCO Awards). His work has also been seen at La Mama, Classic Stage Company, Classical Theater of Harlem. Concerts: Joe's Pub Lincoln Center, 54 Below, ARS Nova, The Laurie Beechman. Regional: Hartford Stage, Baltimore Center Stage, A.R.T. and more International: Edinburgh Festival (Fringe First Award, London Stage Award). TV/ Film: "The Last OG," "West 40s." Education BA from Brandeis University and MFA from UCSD. He hails from Kingston, Jamaica. More? Visit johnandrewmorrison.com



Jasminn Johnson most recently appeared with Keen Company in Blues for an Alabama Sky with John-Andrew Morrison, and was seen in Season 2 of Netflix's "The Politician." She is a Juilliard graduate, who starred onstage in August Wilson's Seven Guitars, Arcadia directed by Lila Neugebauer, and Landscape of the Body directed by Evan Cabnet. Additional credits include the reading of School Girls, or The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, and the upcoming web series "Social Security." She also appeared in the Queens Theater reading series in Ted Malawer's The Anatomy of Love and The Rule of 7x7 at The Tank. Jasminn currently lives in New York City.

