Kate Baldwin, Dylan Baker & More Join THE GILDED AGE Season 3

The third season of The Gilded Age has added six more stars to its supporting lineup, including several Broadway alums. According to Deadline, Kate Baldwin, Dylan Baker, Michael Cumpsty, John Ellison Conlee, Bobby Steggert, and Hannah Shealy will all appear in the show's upcoming season. Baldwin (Tony-nominated for Hello, Dolly) will play Nancy Adams Bell, the older sister of Claybourne Elder's John Adams. Cumpsty (Tony-nominated for End of the Rainbow) is British nobleman Lord Mildmay alongside Conlee (Tony-nominated for The Full Monty) as businessman Weston. Steggert (Tony-nominated for Ragtime) plays renowned painter John Singer Sargent, with Shealy as Mrs. Astor's (Donna Murphy) daughter Charlotte. Baker plays Dr. Logan, a high-profile family doctor.

They all join other Season 3 cast members such as Bill Camp, Merritt Wever, Leslie Uggams, LisaGay Hamilton, Andrea Martin, and more.

According to the Season 3 logline, "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when huge fortunes were made and lost overnight. With the old guard officially deposed, New York society finds itself turned upside down, and all must get their house in order. But even those at the helm of this new era may find that change comes at a cost. "

The Season 2 cast of the show included Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Harry Richardson, Taylor Richardson, Blake Ritson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Laura Benanti, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

Stacked with Broadway stars making guest appearances, the most recent season also featured Amber Gray, Jeanna de Waal, Emilie Kouatchou, and more. Check out every Broadway actor in season two of The Gilded Age here.