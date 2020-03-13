Kasmin Gallery Will Temporarily Close

Kasmin Gallery has released the following statement regarding its closure:

In light of the developing situation regarding COVID-19, the gallery has decided to take preventative action and temporarily close its spaces to the public starting tomorrow, March 14.



This measure comes in response to concerns related to public gatherings. The gallery takes its responsibility to its visitors, artists, and staff seriously, and the decision is the result of careful consideration in tandem with our wider art community.



The gallery will be accessible by appointment only until further notice as we continue to monitor the guidelines released by the World Health Organization and local government over the weekend and into next week.



In the meantime, we will be sharing content online of our current exhibitions William N. Copley The New York Years and Valley of Gold: Southern California and the Phantasmagoric.



For more information please contact info@kasmingallery.com.





