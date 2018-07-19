Kara Lindsay, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! The 2018 program will bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks through Thursday, August 16. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation continues this week.



This week's performers will include: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Ben Crawford, Ali Ewoldt, Jay Armstrong Johnson); DESPERATE MEASURES (Lauren Molina, Conor Ryan); ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER (Stephen Bogardus, Melissa Errico, John Cudia, Florrie Bagel, William Bellamy, Rachel Coloff, Peyton Crim, Caitlin Gallogly, Matt Gibson, Daisy Hobbs, Craig Waletzko); BEAUTIFUL (Kara Lindsay, Ben Jacoby, Sara Sheppard, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Salisha Thomas, Yasmeen Sulieman, Alex Hairston).

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.







