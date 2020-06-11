Kaitlyn Dever In Talks For Film Adaptation Of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Booksmart star KAITLYN DEVER is currently in talks to play Zoe Murphy, the female lead in the movie musical adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, according to Deadline. Ben Platt is expected to reprise his role as the title character in the film and with Stephen Chbosky is set to direct the film.

Music and lyrics are by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from their work on the stage hit.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce the film through Marc Platt Productions and Pasek and Paul, who wrote the music and lyrics, are executive producing. Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, will write the script.

Dever is best known for starring opposite Beanie Feldstein in the Olivia Wilde-directed Booksmart and for her Golden Globe-nominated role in Unbelievable. She has also had roles in Short Term 12, Men Women and Children, Laggies, Detroit, Outside In, and Them That Follow, and the FX drama Justified. Dever can be seen next in BJ Novak's untitled anthology series and in Monsterland for Annapurna Television.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

