Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces 2022 Fall Festival Annual Gala Playing Field Dinner

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced September 16: Annual Gala Playing Field Dinner with world renowned chef, Francis Mallmann in honor of Philip Glass's 85th birthday. Kaatsbaan festival culinary curator, Jeff Gordinier, will moderate a conversation about Philip Glass's work, and its impact, with a panel of esteemed guests close to Glass's life and work. Presale tickets now on sale, general sales begin June 30.

Kaatsbaan 2022 Festival Curators:

Jeff Gordinier, culinary

Hilary Greene, visual art

Oliver Ray, music

Full details for the Fall Festival are available at kaatsbaan.org. Kaatsbaan Fall Festival is sponsored by Millbrook Vineyards & Winery. Kaatsbaan Fall Festival takes place at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park (120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583). Tickets can be purchased at kaatsbaan.org. For questions boxoffice@kaatsbaan.org. *All programming subject to change

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

Under new leadership, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park deepens its mission to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for diverse world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, poetry, culinary, media, and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and two outdoor stages. Sitting on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement - just two hours north of New York City. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, physical or mental ability. For more information, please visit www.kaatsbaan.org