Jennifer Lopez to Campaign in Supporting Category for KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

Jennifer Lopez will compete in the awards category of Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Aurora/Ingrid Luna in the Kiss of the Spider Woman film, which opens next month. Gold Derby was the first to share the news.

This marks a departure from the 1993 Broadway production, where actress Chita Rivera competed as the lead actress in award categories for her performance in the same role. She would go on to win both the Tony and Drama Desk awards.

In interviews, Lopez has spoken about her desire to perform in a movie musical, having previously auditioned for Evita, Chicago, and Nine. "I’ve dreamt of doing a musical for so many years," she told Out Magazine. For it to be … [a] movie about love and acceptance and community, especially in this time, to me it couldn’t have been a better thing to happen." Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will arrive in theaters on October 10, 2025. Listen to Lopez perform the title song below.

About Kiss of the Spider Woman

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (played by Jennifer Lopez). Find out what critics thought of it here.

Written for the screen and directed by Condon, the movie stars Emmy Award nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Lunda. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.

Bill Condon, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Mark Scheinberg, Dani Bernfeld, Kevin Halloran, Michael Joe, Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Whitney Williams, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Courtney Baxter, D. Matt Geller, Pamela Thur, Sam Weisman, Daniel Weisman, and Margaux Weisman also serve as executive producers.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions