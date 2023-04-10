Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Launch National Tour in September 2024

The 75-week tour will play 60 cities across North America.

Apr. 10, 2023  

KIMBERLY AKIMBO will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in September 2024. The 75-week tour will play 60 cities across North America. Casting, exact dates and additional cities will be announced on a later date.

"KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the kind of Broadway musical our audiences love - smart, contemporary musical theater with lots of laughs and an original, heartfelt story," said John Ekeberg, Executive Director of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway and Cabaret divisions. "We know Denver audiences will embrace the show as much as New York has and we're beyond excited to kick off the Great Adventure of Kimberly's National Tour for audiences across the country."

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), Kimberly Akimbo was named BEST MUSICAL by the New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards. Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, based on his acclaimed play of the same name; music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori; choreography by Danny Mefford; and direction by Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in December 2021.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen Fitzpatrick, Skye Alyssa Friedman, Miguel Gil, Jim Hogan, Betsy Morgan, and Alex Vinh round out the cast as understudies.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production's Music Director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Stage Manager is Arabella Powell and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

Kim is a bright and funny New Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.




