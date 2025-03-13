KARAOKE WITH BROADWAY STARS Comes To Baby Grand LES On Mondays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new weekly event series is bringing Broadway's biggest voices from the stage to the karaoke bar. Karaoke with Broadway Stars is a free Monday night event where audiences can belt their favorite hits alongside real Broadway performers in an intimate, high-energy setting.

This isn't just any karaoke night. Each week, an incredible lineup of Broadway talent kicks things off before opening the mic to attendees. Singers from Hamilton, Come From Away, Wicked, Les Misérables, and more are stepping off the stage and into the spotlight with YOU.

Featured performers include Chelsea Turbin (Little Shop of Horrors), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Hope Easterbrook (Hamilton), Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away), Cassie Okenka (School of Rock), Jared Zirilli (Lysistrata Jones), Rick Faugno (the upcoming Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Q. Smith (Come From Away) and many more.

VIP tickets include reserved seating & table service, a karaoke fast pass for priority song selection, an exclusive photo op with Broadway performers, and a shared Broadway host to help curate song selections.

Taking place at Baby Grand LES (187 Orchard St., New York, NY 10002) every Monday Night. Free Admission | VIP Loft: $99.

Broadway lovers, karaoke enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a one-of-a-kind NYC experience won't want to miss this. Whether you're belting out a power ballad or just soaking in the electric atmosphere, Karaoke with Broadway Stars is the place to be on Monday nights.