Just Announced: Andy Shauf Livestream Benefit

Appearing in his first livestream since the pandemic began, Andy Shauf will play an all-request show from his home in Toronto.



This one-hour performance will help to raise funds for a variety of causes, including his neighbourhood's Parkdale Community Food Bank, Nia Centre for the Arts (a Toronto-based not-for-profit arts centre that supports, showcases and promotes an appreciation of arts from across the African Diaspora), and Andy Shauf's band and crew.

Fans can make song requests by visiting Andy's Twitter or Instagram (@andyshauf), or through the Facebook event page for this show.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You