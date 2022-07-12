Jurnee Smollett Will Teach Master Class in Summer High School Acting Program

Terry Knickerbocker Studio announced today that renowned actress Jurnee Smollett will teach a master class at the Studio's first-ever summer program in acting for high school students. The Studio's programs are typically focused on college-level or older students, including many professionals refining their craft throughout their careers.

Terry Knickerbocker Studio's Summer High School Program will host 10 high school students (sophomores, juniors, and seniors) for a 10-day intensive acting program - with core classes in the Meisner technique, voice, movement, clown, and creating your own work, and master classes in singing, staying grounded, and auditioning for college programs. The Program aims to help young actors find and cultivate their unique voices and create their own original work in community with a like-minded ensemble of other daring artists of the future. It starts today and culminates in a public sharing of devised work.

In teaching a master class and question-and-answer session, television and film star Jurnee Smollett will offer a unique perspective on beginning a career in the arts at a young age and sustaining and nurturing it over time. She received her SAG card at the age of three and began her career as a child actress on the sitcoms Full House, Martin, Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, and On Our Own. She received critical acclaim for her performance as 10-year-old Eve in the 1997 film Eve's Bayou. She appeared in the TV shows Friday Night Lights, True Blood, and Underground. Most recently she appeared as Leticia "Leti" Lewis in the mega hit Lovecraft Country for HBO. She has received the Critics' Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award.

Four of the students attending the summer program earned New Faces Awards from the Broadway Education Alliance, presenter of The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance. New Faces is a new performance award for high school-age performing artists in the Greater New York area who are pursuing careers in acting, dance, and vocal performance-in any genre. These four students will receive scholarships from Terry Knickerbocker Studio to support their participation in the summer program as follows:

· Trinity Bokelmann, a rising senior at Wantagh High School in Wantagh, NY, and a resident of Seaford, will receive a full scholarship.

· Leanne Lily Lazo, a rising junior at Holy Trinity Diocesan High School in Hicksville, NY, and a resident of Lynbrook, will receive a full scholarship.

· Sabina Sadiq, a rising junior at Hunter College High School in Manhattan and a resident of Forest Hills, Queens, will receive a full scholarship.

· Kwesi Samuels, a rising sophomore at Riverdale Country Day School in The Bronx and a resident of The Bronx, will receive a half scholarship.

"I developed a lifelong interest in theater when I was in high school, and the program that we are offering to high school students this summer is the one I wish I could have attended," said Terry Knickerbocker. "It's a chance for high school students to study with distinguished professionals, explore their own talents and dreams, and acquire vital skills that will benefit them always."

"The Broadway Education Alliance is excited that Terry Knickerbocker Studio has made possible these scholarships to four New Faces Award winners," said Susan Lee, Director of Business Development for the Broadway Education Alliance. "This is both an added recognition for these aspiring actors and a generous gift of an opportunity for them to enhance their skills and pursue their ambitions."

Additional information is available at www.terryknickerbockerstudio.com. For more information or to speak with Terry Knickerbocker, contact Henry Miller at hmiller@highimpactpartnering.com or 917-921-8034.