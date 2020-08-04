Julie Andrews, Euan Morton, Q. Smith and Peter Scolari Featured on Remaining Episodes of BACKSTAGE WITH MMD

The interview series takes place Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. EDT via Zoom.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is announcing the online interview series Backstage with MMD: Random Notes & Anecdotes From Productions Directed By Marcia Milgrom Dodge is now half-finished, with only four episodes remaining. The interview series takes place Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. EDT via Zoom, as part of Bay Street's online programming platform Bay Street To-Go. The series will continue through August 31 with many special guests still to come, such as Dame Julie Andrews, Tony Award-nominee Euan Morton, Q. Smith, and Emmy Award-winner Peter Scolari, in addition to others who have worked on productions directed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. Registration is $20 per episode. For more information, visit baystreet.org.



Backstage with MMD provides a personal and intimate forum, in which award-winning director Marcia Milgrom Dodge and her guests share insightful and entertaining stories from some of their most beloved stage productions.



Special guests, by episode, include:

Tony Award-nominee Euan Morton (Taboo) and Liz Pearce (Sweeney Todd) from The Who's Tommy.

James Alexander (Little Shop of Horrors), Jim Weaver (Ragtime), Q. Smith (Come From Away), and Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island) from Ain't Misbehavin'.

Emmy Award-winner Peter Scolari (HBO's Girls) and Terry Lavel (Kinky Boots) from A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.

Dame Julie Andrews and her daughter, author and co-founder of Bay Street Theater, Emma Walton, from Simeon's Gift.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You