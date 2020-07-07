Jude Law In Talks to Join Live Action PETER PAN As Captain Hook

Variety is reporting that acclaimed actor Jude Law is currently in talks to step into the swashbuckling shoes of Captain Hook in the upcoming Disney live action remake of Peter Pan.

Law would star opposite Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson who were announced as Peter and Wendy in March.

David Lowery will direct a screenplay by Toby Halbrooks. Lowery recently directed "Pete's Dragon" for Disney.

Disney's 1953 animated classic remains the most successful adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel about the boy who never grew up and the siblings he whisks away on a magical journey into the world of Neverland.

The film is expected to get a theatrical release, foregoing the direct to Disney Plus route afforded other titles, most recently the filmed Broadway production of Hamilton.

Law currently stars in The New Pope on HBO. He recently appeared on film in Rhythm Section and in The Nest.

Read the full story here.

