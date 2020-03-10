Disney's Live Action PETER PAN Casts its Leads

Variety reports that Disney's upcoming live action "Peter Pan" film has found its Peter and Wendy: Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson will star.

David Lowery directs; he recently directed "Pete's Dragon" for Disney. Toby Halbrooks wrote the script.

Disney's 1953 animated classic is the most successful adaptation of the J.M. Barrie novel about the boy who wouldn't age and the children who he whisks away to the magical world of Neverland.

Anderson will play the younger version of "Black Widow" in the Marvel movie to be released later this year. Molony's credits include roles on "The Reluctant Landlord" and "Claude."

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories