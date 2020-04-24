Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW Releases New Episode Today

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues with the release of a new episode featuring special guests: Sydney Chan (A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour, The King and I Broadway National Tour), Emily Jewel Hoder (Les Miserables Broadway National Tour) and Amanda Kopelman. Amanda Kopelman is a South Florida high school student who assembled a group of student singers and musicians in a video dedicated to the graduating class of 2020. Students in Kopleman's touching video include Amanda Kopelman, Addie Saltz, Alikah Gonzalez, Alison Garland, Allie Rodman, Amanda Stewart, Ayron Espino-Nardi, Cassidy Stumer, Edoardo Amador, Ella Noriega, Emma Ferguson, Gianna Gomez, Haleigh Mish, Janara Arencibia, Justin Gulbranson, Kayla Pisano, Leyra Espino-Nardi, Lily Rubenstein, Madelyn Streisfeld, Madison Draizin,Manuel Feldenkrais, Marin, Mikey Guerdon, Miranda Ferreira, Morgan Gold, Rachel Goldberg, Rocco Antoniou, Sarah Lievano, Tammy Holder, and Zachary Kopelman.

Watch the complete episode including Kopelman's video below!





enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent coronavirus outbreak.



