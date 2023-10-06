Josh Groban to Re-Release 'Closer' Album For 20th Anniversary; Teams Up With David Foster on 'Broken Vow'

Closer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be out on 2CD & Digital, as well as Limited Edition Orange Vinyl 2LP on November 17, 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Reaching another major milestone, multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and global superstar Josh Groban commemorates two decades of his 6x-platinum blockbuster breakout album, Closer, with Closer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition out on 2CD & Digital, as well as Limited Edition Orange Vinyl 2LP on November 17, 2023. To Pre-order/Pre-save, Click Here.

This enhanced vision of his sophomore opus features the album remastered for the first time and boasts six rare or unreleased bonus tracks. These have never been previously released on vinyl or digitally.

Among these additions, a recently recorded, stirring and soulful reinvention of the classic track, “Broken Vow (Vocal/Piano Version)” featuring David Foster on piano, available today. Watch the performance video for the new track below!

This collection also includes an epic never-before-heard Extended Version of “You Raise Me Up,” “Mi Morena” & more.

Anchored by emotion, drama, and romance in equal measure, the November 11, 2003 release of Closer cemented Josh Groban as a generational voice. Upon arrival, the LP bowed at #4 on the Billboard 200 and later rose to #1, becoming his first of three career #1 entries on the respective chart.

To date, it has reached 6x-platinum status for sales in excess of 6.1 million units, while the Billboard Hot 100 hit single “You Raise Me Up” also went triple-platinum.

A true global phenomenon, the album has touched millions worldwide with Groban delivering half of the songs in English and notably performing the rest in either Italian, Spanish, or French. It has also generated over half-a-billion streams and counting.

In 2023, the Closer 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition marks an important moment for the iconic voice that honors one of his most celebrated works.

Groban is currently starring on Broadway in Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him a Tony Nomination and widespread acclaim.

TRACKLISTING

  1. Oceano
  2. My Confession
  3. Mi Mancherai (Il Postino) [feat. Joshua Bell]
  4. Si Volvieras a Mi
  5. When You Say You Love Me
  6. Per Te
  7. All’improvviso Amore
  8. Broken Vow
  9. Caruso
  10. Remember When It Rained
  11. Hymne a L’amour
  12. You Raise Me Up
  13. Never Let Go [feat. Deep Forest]
  14. You Raise Me Up (Extended Version) +
  15. Mi Morena *
  16. You’re The Only Place *
  17. My December *
  18. She’s Out Of My Life *
  19. Broken Vow (Vocal/Piano Version) +

*Rarity
+Previously Unreleased

ABOUT JOSH GROBAN

Tony®, EMMY®, and four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man.

He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances. His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), Noël (6x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illuminations, All That Echoes (gold), Stages (gold), his first UK #1 album, Bridges, and his most recent release, Harmony. Along the way, he has packed arenas throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Asia.

Extending his repertoire, Groban made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He garnered a Tony® Award nomination for Best Lead Actor In A Musical.

He has expanded his presence with appearances on Glee, The Simpsons, The Office, CSI: NY, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Crazy Ones as well as in the feature films Coffee Town, Muppets Most Wanted, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. In addition, he starred in the NETFLIX series The Good Cop in 2018. Groban maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2022 and beyond.

In 2022, he returned to the hallowed stage of Radio City Music Hall for his Great Big Radio City Show residency and launched a nation-wide live tour. Groban also starred in ABC’s special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration as none other than the Beast in December 2022.

He remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.




