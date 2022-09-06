Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sweeney Todd
Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Will Lead SWEENEY TODD Revival, Beginning Spring 2023

The revival will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford Will Lead SWEENEY TODD Revival, Beginning Spring 2023 The rumors are true! Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will both officially return to Broadway this spring in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, directed by Thomas Kail, featuring a full orchestra.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036). The news was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller, who is leading the revival.

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences will experience Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning score as it was performed in the original production-with Jonathan Tunick's original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of this musical thriller starring Tony and Grammy nominee Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Sweeney Todd, and Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots) as Mrs. Lovett.

The original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd was the winner of eight 1980 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction for Hal Prince. Its London premiere won the 1980 Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Tony winner Alex Lacamoire will serve as Music Supervisor, and Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett choreographs with set design by Tony Award winner Mimi Lien, costume design by Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa, lighting design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz and sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg. Casting is by The Telsey Office. Baseline Theatrical serves as General Manager.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Sweeney Todd will go on sale exclusively for American Express Card Members on Tuesday September 6 at 10am ET. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Friday September 16 at 9:59am ET by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

