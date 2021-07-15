Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Were Hoping to Bring GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL to Broadway

In a recent interview with Variety, stage and screen star Josh Gad revealed that he was hoping to return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! before plans were put on hold because of the pandemic. Gad was workshopping the musical in Los Angeles with his The Book of Mormon co-star Andrew Rannells.

The two have also reportedly considered leading a revival of The Producers.

Gutenberg! The Musical! is a musical written by Scott Brown and Anthony King. Brown and King developed the show at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City, where it ran for over a year. The production was directed by Alex Timbers with music directed by T.O. Sterrett and starred Christopher Fitzgerald and Jeremy Shamos.

Josh Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen and Frozen 2, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.