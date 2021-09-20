Jordan Fisher Will Return to DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway; Full Casting Announced!

The returning casts have been announced for all three productions of Dear Evan Hansen, each of them featuring the acclaimed actors who were performing the title role in March 2020 at the time of the shutdown.

The musical will reopen on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre (239 W 45th Street) five years after its original Broadway opening, on December 11, 2021, with actor, singer, dancer and gamer Jordan Fisher returning to the show as Evan Hansen.

The third year of the show's North American Tour will relaunch on December 7, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina with Stephen Christopher Anthony returning as Evan Hansen, before visiting more than 30 cities across the US and Canada in the 2021/2022 season.

As previously announced, the West End production will reopen in London at the Noël Coward Theatre on October 26, 2021 starring Sam Tutty, who won the Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the role.

The returning Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen will include all those who were there at the time of the shutdown: Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.

The North American Tour company of Dear Evan Hansen will include: Stephen Christopher Anthony, Stephanie La Rochelle, Jessica E. Sherman, Claire Rankin, John Hemphill, Alessandro Costantini, and Ciara Alyse Harris, with Nikhil Saboo joining the company as Connor. They'll be joined by Sam Primack, Alaina Anderson, Matthew Edward Kemp, Mark Quackenbush, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan and Kelsey Venter. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in the 2021/2022 season, including premieres in Miami, Baltimore, Providence, Indianapolis and Philadelphia as well as return engagements in Denver, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. A full tour route is available here.

The West End company of Dear Evan Hansen will include Sam Tutty, Lucy Anderson, Rebecca McKinnis, Lauren Ward, Doug Colling, Rupert Young and Jack Loxton, with Iona Fraser joining the company as Alana. They're joined by Marcus Harman, Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter, Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

"Now more than ever, there is a relevancy to the themes of our beautiful musical," Mindich said, "It's a deeply joyous moment to plan for our companies to reunite very soon, as they prepare to greet audiences again with our messages of connection and hope and to give them the chance to hear our score live at The Music Box Theatre, on National Tour and at London's Noel Coward Theatre."

Tickets are now on-sale for the Broadway, National Tour, and West End productions of Dear Evan Hansen at www.dearevanhansen.com. With the help of Dear Evan Hansen's mental health not-for-profit partners in the US and the UK, all three productions will hold a special night in their first weeks of performances to honor mental health care workers and volunteers, who will be invited to attend as guests. On Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen has partnered with American Express to help make this possible.

All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government COVID-19 protocols. For additional COVID protocols and ticketing policies for all three companies, please refer to the FAQs page at www.dearevanhansen.com.