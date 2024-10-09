News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jonathan Groff Will Star as Bobby Darin in New Musical JUST IN TIME on Broadway

The musical will open Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre, with previews beginning Friday, March 28, 2025. 

By: Oct. 09, 2024
Jonathan Groff Will Star as Bobby Darin in New Musical JUST IN TIME on Broadway Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tony  Award winner Jonathan Groff will return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in the world premiere  of the new musical JUST IN TIME. Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Broadway’s  Circle in the Square Theatre will be transformed into an intimate, immersive night club where the great American  entertainer’s meteoric journey - from soaring highs to crushing lows – will be brought to life by Groff, a cast of 16, and will feature a live on-stage big band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,”  and “Mack the Knife.” Full casting and creative team for JUST IN TIME to be announced soon. 

LATEST NEWS

Video: WICKED Previews The Wizard & I, Dancing Through Life & More in New Trailer
Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos
Hugh Jackman Will Perform Concert Series at Radio City Musical Hall
Jonathan Groff Will Star as Bobby Darin in New Musical JUST IN TIME

JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (SideMan) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous  Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), choreography by Shannon Lewis (Fosse– Performer/Radio City Music Hall–Choreographer), and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME will  open Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), with previews  beginning Friday, March 28, 2025. 

Producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost say, “We are honored to celebrate the legacy of the great Bobby  Darin with the inimitable Jonathan Groff under the visionary direction of Alex Timbers. Just in time indeed!”  

Bobby Darin worked across many genres of music, but he was most alive performing in intimate nightclubs,” says director  Alex Timbers. “And so, it was vital to Jonathan and myself that we stage Just In Time at Circle in the Square. This is where  we could build an environmental nightclub setting including a live, onstage big band that will allow the same sort of  intimacy and electrifying audience connection that both Bobby and Jonathan are known for.”  

Bobby Darin was a supernova. He blazed his way through every corner of the entertainment industry, but his enormous  talent, charisma, and pure genius were most on display when he was letting it rip in front of a crowd. This primal passionate love affair he had with the audience was the inspiration for our show's conceit,” says Groff, who is also serving as a  producer on the project. “Alex Timber's distinctive ability to make going to the theater an unforgettable event and Bobby's  signature musicality and explosive fleeting life make Broadway the perfect place to experience the story and essence of  this once in a lifetime talent.” 

Last season Jonathan Groffwon the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance  as Franklin Shepard in the Tony Award-winning production of Merrily We Roll Along. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life. Off-Broadway credits  include Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors(Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The  Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, and Spring Awakening. TV and film credits include “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy Nomination), Frozen and Frozen II, The Matrix  Resurrections, and Knock at the Cabin.  

With performances beginning Friday, March 28, 2025, tickets for JUST IN TIME start at $99 and will be available at  www.JustInTimeBroadway.com for performances through Sunday, July 27, 2025. JUST IN TIME Priority Access Pre-Sale  begins Monday, October 21 at 10am, with general on-sale beginning Wednesday, October 23, at 10am. For JUST IN TIME Priority Access pre-sale code please visit www.JustInTimeBroadway.com. Exclusive Night Club floor seating available for  an up close and personal experience. During previews the playing schedule for JUST IN TIME is as follows: Monday through  Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm. Please note: There will be no performance on Thursday, April 24.  Beginning April 25, the playing schedule for JUST IN TIME is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday  and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Circle in the Square Theatre box office  opening date, rush policy and other accessible pricing initiatives will be announced at a later date. 

Look out, Jonathan’s back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer  whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who  followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that immerses audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub  complete with a live big band, a stellar ensemble cast, and a parade of Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,”  “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the  record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited  and was determined to make a splash before it was too late. 





Videos