Jonathan Groff Will Star as Bobby Darin in New Musical JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in the world premiere of the new musical JUST IN TIME. Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre will be transformed into an intimate, immersive night club where the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey - from soaring highs to crushing lows – will be brought to life by Groff, a cast of 16, and will feature a live on-stage big band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” Full casting and creative team for JUST IN TIME to be announced soon.

JUST IN TIME has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (SideMan) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick (Parade), choreography by Shannon Lewis (Fosse– Performer/Radio City Music Hall–Choreographer), and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. JUST IN TIME will open Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street), with previews beginning Friday, March 28, 2025.

Producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens and John Frost say, “We are honored to celebrate the legacy of the great Bobby Darin with the inimitable Jonathan Groff under the visionary direction of Alex Timbers. Just in time indeed!”

“Bobby Darin worked across many genres of music, but he was most alive performing in intimate nightclubs,” says director Alex Timbers. “And so, it was vital to Jonathan and myself that we stage Just In Time at Circle in the Square. This is where we could build an environmental nightclub setting including a live, onstage big band that will allow the same sort of intimacy and electrifying audience connection that both Bobby and Jonathan are known for.”

“Bobby Darin was a supernova. He blazed his way through every corner of the entertainment industry, but his enormous talent, charisma, and pure genius were most on display when he was letting it rip in front of a crowd. This primal passionate love affair he had with the audience was the inspiration for our show's conceit,” says Groff, who is also serving as a producer on the project. “Alex Timber's distinctive ability to make going to the theater an unforgettable event and Bobby's signature musicality and explosive fleeting life make Broadway the perfect place to experience the story and essence of this once in a lifetime talent.”

Last season Jonathan Groffwon the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Franklin Shepard in the Tony Award-winning production of Merrily We Roll Along. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (Tony Nomination, Grammy Award), Spring Awakening (Tony Nomination), and In My Life. Off-Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along (Outer Critics Circle Award), Little Shop of Horrors(Outer Critics Circle Award), Hamilton, The Submission, The Bacchae, The Singing Forest, Prayer for My Enemy (Obie Award), Hair, and Spring Awakening. TV and film credits include “Mindhunter,” “Looking,” “Glee,” Hamilton (Emmy Nomination), Frozen and Frozen II, The Matrix Resurrections, and Knock at the Cabin.

With performances beginning Friday, March 28, 2025, tickets for JUST IN TIME start at $99 and will be available at www.JustInTimeBroadway.com for performances through Sunday, July 27, 2025. JUST IN TIME Priority Access Pre-Sale begins Monday, October 21 at 10am, with general on-sale beginning Wednesday, October 23, at 10am. For JUST IN TIME Priority Access pre-sale code please visit www.JustInTimeBroadway.com. Exclusive Night Club floor seating available for an up close and personal experience. During previews the playing schedule for JUST IN TIME is as follows: Monday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday at 2pm. Please note: There will be no performance on Thursday, April 24. Beginning April 25, the playing schedule for JUST IN TIME is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2pm. Circle in the Square Theatre box office opening date, rush policy and other accessible pricing initiatives will be announced at a later date.

Look out, Jonathan’s back! Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. JUST IN TIME is an exhilarating new musical that immerses audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live big band, a stellar ensemble cast, and a parade of Bobby Darin’s hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.