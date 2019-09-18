Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, and Cynthia Erivo to be Featured on Lea Michele's First Christmas Album

Lea Michele has announced that she will be releasing her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas in The City, according to People.

The album will be inspired by childhood memories of holidays spent in her hometown of New York City.

"It was always my dream to make a Christmas record," Michele, told People. "Christmas is so special to me. It's such an important time of year for me and my family that I have so many incredible memories from."

The album will feature Michele's covers of holiday classics like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Silent Night," "Silver Bells," "O Holy Night" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from Frozen.

Christmas in the City will feature Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, and Cynthia Erivo! Groff joins Michele for "I'll Be Home for Christmas," Criss sings on "White Christmas" and Erivo sings on "Angels We Have Heard on High."

Michele also wrote an original song, "Christmas in New York," for the album.

"I wrote this song as my real love letter," she tells People. "It's the anthem of the album, and it just highlights all of the special things New York has to offer. It paints this beautiful picture of New York, but it also is really about what it means to be with your family and friends and engaged in that holiday spirit."

Christmas in The City will be available for preorder on Friday, September 20.



Read the original article on People.





