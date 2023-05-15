Join Members Of XR NYC And Taylor A. Purdee For A Special Screening Of BAFTA Nominee REBELLION

BAFTA nominated documentary REBELLION will show Monday, May 15th at DCTV's Firehouse Cinema. Featuring a recorded introduction from the film's directors and a post-screening panel with members of Extinction Rebellion NYC hosted by documentarian and KILLIAN & THE COMEBACK KIDS creator Taylor A. Purdee.

REBELLION is the first feature-length documentary to tell the behind-the-scenes story of Extinction Rebellion (XR), whose peaceful demonstrations in 2019 brought London to a standstill and became the largest act of UK civil disobedience since the Suffragettes. Granted unprecedented access to the movement's leaders, it's a film perhaps even more interested with life inside a global movement than the headlines of the movement itself.

A Halcyon Picture

A Hope Runs High Release

Founded by Oscar nominated and Emmy winning documentarian Jon Alpert, DCTV's Firehouse Cinema is a documentary centered theatre and New York City's newest movie house.