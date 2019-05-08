Join Members Of The Broadway Community For LION HEARTED: A Benefit Concert For Maggie Hollinbeck

Join members of the Broadway community for an inspiring evening of heart-centered music and musings honoring the fearless Maggie Hollinbeck (ONCE TOUR). Ticket proceeds will go directly to Ms. Hollinbeck, a two-time breast cancer survivor, to offset her recent medical costs and assist on her valiant road to recovery. The event will be on Monday, May 13 at The Triad at 7PM (doors open at 6:30PM). The Triad is located at 158 W. 72nd Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus on the Upper West Side. Tickets can be purchased here.

The evening, produced by Aaron Galligan-Stierle (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, RAGTIME) and Devon Perry, will feature performances by Maggie's friends and former castmates, including multi-talented actor-musicians of the ONCE tour. Set to play are members of YOUTH IN A ROMAN FIELD, a bastardized string quartet meets folk band meets jazz combo from singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Claire Wellin (ONCE TOUR), as well as folk-rock singer John Gardner (ONCE TOUR) of COMMON JACK.

Performers include: Maggie Hollinbeck (ONCE TOUR), John Gardner (ONCE TOUR), Claire Wellin (ONCE TOUR), Tiffany Topol, Scott Stangland, Jamie Mohamdien, Rachel Prather (THE BAND'S VISIT, ONCE TOUR), A.J. Holmes (THE BOOK OF MORMON), Tristan Marzewski (BETWEEN GODS AND KINGS), Victoria Cook (INTO THE WOODS AT THE PUBLIC), Samantha Joy Pearlman (CHASING RAINBOWS), Melissa Mulligan, Mallory Baysek, Claire Kennedy, Devon Perry, Lukas Poost, Patrick Roberts, Sandy Taylor, and Holly Anne Williams.

Tickets are $30, general admission seating, with a two drink minimum per person.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to support Ms. Hollinbeck, please consider making a donation to her Go Fund Me page.

About The Triad: The Triad was built in 1984 and was the original home of four of the most successful shows in off Broadway History: Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton and Celebrity Autobiography. The Hit Comedy Show Celebrity Autobiography is now in it's 9th year at the venue and a month long workshop production of Seth Rudetsky's show Disaster went on to a Broadway Production at the Nederlander Theater.

Some of the notable performers who have performed on the Triad stage include Martin Short, Kristen Wiig, Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Broderick, Bob Weir (Grateful Dead), Vanessa Williams, Jake LaMotta, Brooke Shields, Paul Rudd, David Steinberg, Slash, George Bensen, Greg Allman, Gavin DeGraw, Bebe Neuwirth, Jim Dale, Peter Boyle, Tracey Morgan, Tommy Tune, Ben Vereen, Air Supply, Dion and many others from the worlds of comedy, music & theater. Lady Gaga made her professional debut on its stage as part of the Circle in the Square Cabaret Program.





