John Skelley, Emmet Smith, and Aidan Close Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

New cast members have been announced for the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The new cast will begin performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

As previously announced, original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton makes his Broadway debut when he returns to the role of “Draco Malfoy” from November 11, 2025 to May 10, 2026 only.

Joining the Broadway production direct from the critically acclaimed North American tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith* as Albus Potter and Aidan Close* as Scorpius Malfoy. Each received rave reviews for their performances in the inaugural season of this brand-new production during the Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington DC engagements. John Skelley, a member of the original Broadway company, also received acclaim for originating the role of Harry Potter in the San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Sarah Killough, Daniel Fredrick, Rachel Christopher and Kristen Martin will continue in the roles of Ginny Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and Delphi Diggory, respectively. Current company member Janae Hammond will now play Rose Granger-Weasley.

The company welcomes Darby Breedlove, Dani Goldberg*, Alexis Gordon*, Caleb Hafen*, Samaria Nixon-Fleming, Kiaya Scott and Maren Searle*. Continuing with the production are Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Megan Byrne, James Cribbins, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Zachary Lindberg, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Alexandra Peter, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Isaac Phaman Reynolds, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens. Khadija Tariyan, Baylen Thomas, Julius Williams and Riley Thad Young.

(* denotes the seven actors making their Broadway debuts)