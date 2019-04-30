John Scher/Metropolitan Entertainment Presents Shane Koyczan

Canadian spoken word artist and poet Shane Koyczan will perform at (Le) Poisson Rouge on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $25, $30 and $45 and will be available at www.eventbrite.com.



Koyczan came to international acclaim when his influential, anti-bullying, To This Day Project video went viral in early 2013, with over 23 million views and counting. Powerfully engaging and authentic in attitude, his explorations are relevant to our times in the way that Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Gordon Downie are to theirs. But unlike the musicians that he's often compared to, poets rarely infiltrate pop culture. Koyzcan emerges in a new wave of 21st century poetry that dares to belong to the people and speak directly to them in their own voice.



Shane Koyczan is not only a spoken word virtuoso but also an acclaimed writer. His first published collection, Visiting Hours, was the only work of poetry selected by both the Guardian and the Globe and Mail for their Best Books of the Year lists in 2005. Destined to become a future classic, Visiting Hours is now in its third edition. Koyczan followed up on the success of Visiting Hours with Stickboy, a novel in verse that chronicles the dark and lonely journey of a bullied child gripped by helpless rage. Shane returned to his roots with a collection of poetry titled, Our Deathbeds will be Thirsty, which was released in 2012. "Troll" a poem about cyber-bullying and the challenges of managing and understanding this new breed of abuse by critically examining the deep and hurtful wounds of participating in this digital generation.



Shane Koyczan however, is best known for his award winning spoken word performances. With his rhythmic verse in high gear, he navigates his audience through social and political territory with a furious honesty and a tender humanity that has brought audiences to their feet in New York, London, Edinburgh, Sydney, Stockholm, and Los Angeles, to name a few. He has received 5 star reviews for his performances around the globe. Winner of the US Slam Poetry Championship and the Canadian Spoken Word Olympics, Koyczan is truly an extraordinary talent that has blown the dust off of the traditional designation "poet."





