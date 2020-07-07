John Mulaney is Bringing Two New SACK LUNCH BUNCH Specials to Comedy Central

John Mulaney will bring two new John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch specials to Comedy Central, Variety reports.

"I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the 'Sack Lunch Bunch,'" Mulaney said. "I wasn't a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times."

Read more on Variety.

Mulaney's first 'Sack Lunch Bunch' special debuted on Netflix in December 2019. The hour-long variety special featured over a dozen child actors, as well as celebrity guests including David Byrne, Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The special was co-written by Mulaney and Marika Sawyer with music by composer Eli Bolin. Rhys Thomas directed.

John Mulaney got his big break as a writer on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for six seasons from 2008-12. He has three stand-up comedy specials available on Netflix: New in Town, THE COMEBACK Kid, and his most recent, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Kid Gorgeous). He currently writes for IFC's Documentary Now and for Netflix's Big Mouth on which he voices the character of Andrew. Previously, John starred in the Broadway hit, Oh, Hello on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You