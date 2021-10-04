John Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. Joins Producing Team of AIN'T TOO PROUD

Twelve-time Grammy Award-winning superstar John Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious in Get Lifted Film Co., have joined the producing team of the smash Broadway musical sensation Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, it was announced today. This move comes on the heels of Legend's televised performance with the cast of Ain't Too Proud on last Sunday night's CBS special, "Broadway's Back!" The production is currently in rehearsals preparing to return to the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) with a gala performance on Saturday, October 16.

Legend and Jackson return to Broadway having previously won a Tony Award as producers of August Wilson's Jitney which received the 2017 award for Best Revival of a Play.

In a statement, John Legend said, "Performing with this incredible cast is a memory I'll always cherish. The Temptations' music is core to my own musical upbringing and is an integral part of America's cultural heartbeat. This is a musical I love and a story I want to help share. In this pivotal time, it's so important that we support and maintain Broadway, an essential part of the soul of New York and the entire nation. I'm honored to be a part of the Ain't Too Proud team and the return of Broadway."

Mike Jackson stated, "We are thrilled to be partnering with this fantastic team to help reopen Broadway. We love the live theatrical experience, and it has been a long time coming."

Producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce said, "At the 'Broadway's Back!' special, John unofficially joined the Ain't Too Proud family. Today we make it official. We have enormous admiration and respect for John, Mike, and Ty and are thrilled they have joined our team! They have a deep love and appreciation for The Temptations, their extraordinary body of music, and their cultural significance which will be a wonderful thing for Ain't Too Proud as we re-open on Broadway October 16 and then, in December, begin our first national tour across the country."

Tickets are on sale now via www.ainttooproudmusical.com, www.telecharge.com, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Imperial Theatre box office.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. With a Tony Award nominated book by Dominique Morisseau, Ain't Too Proud features an iconic score made up of The Temptations' legendary songs. Two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff directs, with Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Production Stage Manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will launch this December and visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.

The Grammy AwardÂ®-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, please visit: https://ume.lnk.to/AintTooProudBroadwayCastPR

Broadway Safety Protocols

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff.

All Broadway theaters will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Guests for all performances through Sunday, October 31 will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket.

Exceptions are being made for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. These guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time.

For more information, please visit: https://www.telecharge.com/siteinfo.aspx?siteinfotype=helpfaq